Callan Capital LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VCR opened at $302.43 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $244.07 and a 12 month high of $319.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.