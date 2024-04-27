The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 319,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 103,469 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 159,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 20,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 25,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,653 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $112.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,304,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

View Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.