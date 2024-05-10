Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Up 341.4% in April

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,733,400 shares, a growth of 341.4% from the April 15th total of 4,017,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 900.2 days.

Air China Price Performance

Shares of AICAF stock remained flat at $0.52 during trading hours on Friday. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

