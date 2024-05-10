Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Up 341.4% in April

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,733,400 shares, a growth of 341.4% from the April 15th total of 4,017,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 900.2 days.
Air China Price Performance
Shares of AICAF stock remained flat at $0.52 during trading hours on Friday. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.
About Air China
