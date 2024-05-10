Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.43 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.57-1.62 EPS.
Oddity Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ODD traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. 418,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,807. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
