Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.43 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.57-1.62 EPS.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. 418,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,807. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oddity Tech

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.