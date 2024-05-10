Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 62.81%.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 4.1 %
NYSE MSDL traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. 24,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,854. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.17.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
