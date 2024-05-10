Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 7.8% Following Weak Earnings

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.18. 1,989,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,958,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 625.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,599 shares of company stock worth $142,830. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,657.8% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 8,289,169 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 9.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 174,408 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 990,591 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 123,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.