Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the April 15th total of 561,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.1 days.
Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of AKZOF traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. 610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45.
About Akzo Nobel
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Akzo Nobel
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.