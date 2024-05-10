Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in April

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Absa Group Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160. Absa Group has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.5707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

