Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $824,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $360.27 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $361.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.95 and its 200-day moving average is $325.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

