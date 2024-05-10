Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,495. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,576,556.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $1,576,556.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $73,301,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $925,987.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

