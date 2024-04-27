Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 687 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after buying an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after buying an additional 949,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.78. 1,382,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,771. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.92.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.