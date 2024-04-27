18,960 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
RWL stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.07. 93,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,872. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.78. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $93.98.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
