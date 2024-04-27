Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Position Lifted by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 223.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,764 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

AVUS stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

