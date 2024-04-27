Callan Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 508.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.45. 541,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.51. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.31 and a 1-year high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

