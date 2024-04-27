Callan Capital LLC Purchases 10,823 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.27% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

