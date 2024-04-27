Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Accenture by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 29,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,490 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,664. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $307.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.68 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

