Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $201,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 33,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 619.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $167.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.15. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.20%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

