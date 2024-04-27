Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 16.9% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 348,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $303,374,000 after buying an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $27.44 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

