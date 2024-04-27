Wedbush Raises Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $20.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEN. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.04%.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $42,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

