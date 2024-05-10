Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Down 91.1% in April

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the April 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.0 days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ADLRF remained flat at $11.36 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $12.38.
About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
