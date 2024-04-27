CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut CEMEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.53.

Get CEMEX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CX

CEMEX Trading Up 1.1 %

CEMEX stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 447,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,341,000 after purchasing an additional 318,541 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,143,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at about $1,637,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.