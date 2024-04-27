CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut CEMEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.53.
CEMEX Trading Up 1.1 %
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 447,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,341,000 after purchasing an additional 318,541 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,143,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at about $1,637,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
