Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.
Avery Dennison has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.
Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:AVY opened at $219.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.36. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $225.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.
Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison
In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
