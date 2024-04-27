ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ASML by 49.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 12.9% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its stake in ASML by 114.9% in the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $918.97 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $955.61 and a 200-day moving average of $804.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Raymond James upped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.