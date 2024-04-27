Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 68.6% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $39.30 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

