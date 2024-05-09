Fosun International Ltd Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 0.4% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $198.52 and a 12 month high of $256.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

