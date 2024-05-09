Fosun International Ltd Cuts Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for 0.4% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.93. 22,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

