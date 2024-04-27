iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

SLV opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

