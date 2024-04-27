Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,252 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 416,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 109,533 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $12,182,219 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $282.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.70. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $319.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.06.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

