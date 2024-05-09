StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.80 on Monday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.78.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 2.56% of LiqTech International worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

