Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,260,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,723,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,279,636 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.10. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.