Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,746 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. CWM LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

STX opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.70, a PEG ratio of 480.77 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

