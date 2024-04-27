Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,442 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,349,000 after acquiring an additional 325,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 594,034 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,777,000 after purchasing an additional 468,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,830,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,124,000 after purchasing an additional 748,138 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,715 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.