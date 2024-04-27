Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) is Leeward Investments LLC MA’s Largest Position

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors makes up about 2.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.45% of Clean Harbors worth $42,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75,038 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 470,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,251 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $193.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $204.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.90.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

