First National Financial Co. (FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on May 15th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2042 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

TSE FN opened at C$38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.11. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%. On average, research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.8981289 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.83.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

