Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 332,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 217,242 shares.The stock last traded at $16.97 and had previously closed at $17.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 94.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.