Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Lowered to $252.00 at TD Cowen

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $261.00 to $252.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.47.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TRV stock opened at $213.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,208,404. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.