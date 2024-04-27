Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Roblox Stock Up 1.3 %

RBLX stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 712,374 shares of company stock valued at $29,639,338. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 23.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

