Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Research Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %
RSSS stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Research Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.50.
Insider Activity at Research Solutions
In related news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 40,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $115,953.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,984,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Research Solutions Company Profile
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.
