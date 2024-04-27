Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Research Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

RSSS stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Research Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 40,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $115,953.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,984,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Research Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

