Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,258,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,940,908. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.