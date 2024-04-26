Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TDOC. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $115,361.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,176.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $115,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,176.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,251 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

