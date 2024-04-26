CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.13-20.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.40 billion. CACI International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.130-20.580 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $400.82.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.26. 113,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. CACI International has a 12 month low of $293.69 and a 12 month high of $406.69.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

