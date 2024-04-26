Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 1,022 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $214,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 100.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

HON traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.00. 1,378,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.25 and a 200 day moving average of $196.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.