Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $321.09. The stock had a trading volume of 89,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,209. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus cut shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $342.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $424.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

