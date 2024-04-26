Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Issues Earnings Results

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE DAR traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

