Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.45. 1,863,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,640. The firm has a market cap of $206.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.97. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,490 shares of company stock worth $10,592,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

