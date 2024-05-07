Hedera Hits One Day Trading Volume of $108.75 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and $108.75 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00057225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,891,043 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,891,042.82153 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.1114309 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $268,780,692.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

