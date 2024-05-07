Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.5-149.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.23 million. Qualys also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.06-5.30 EPS.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.62.

QLYS stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.98. 813,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.98. Qualys has a 12-month low of $112.17 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. Research analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,965 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

