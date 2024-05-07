Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $315,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Snap-on by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after buying an additional 298,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,355,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1,416.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 137,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 107,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Snap-on by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.8 %

SNA stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.86. The company had a trading volume of 224,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,990. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $247.68 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

