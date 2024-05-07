NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.05

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 843373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get NiSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NI

NiSource Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 72.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,842 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,374 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NiSource by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,083,000 after acquiring an additional 450,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.