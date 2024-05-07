Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.35

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.35 and last traded at $138.23, with a volume of 569191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.96.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.82%.

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $18,880,759.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $18,880,759.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $6,486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,494,440 shares of company stock worth $199,049,946 in the last ninety days. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,499,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after buying an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $93,682,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after acquiring an additional 857,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 91.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,629,000 after acquiring an additional 698,246 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

